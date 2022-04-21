Chicago Latino Film Festival gets rolling

The 38th Chicago Latino Film Festival opens tonight with 86 films — some with key local connections.

Festival closer "Bye Bye Chicago" is about an unlikely friendship between a Mexican artist and Colombian student.

We asked festival rep and longtime arts journalist Alejandro Riera to walk us through this year's offerings.

The lineup: "It's one of our most thematically diverse," Riera tells Axios. "We have a strong selection of features and shorts and films made by and about Latin America's and Spain's LGBTQ community."

Three examples: Sundance-winning Dos Estaciones, Nudo Mixteco, and Candela, based on the novel by Chicago-based playwright Rey Andújar.

Top picks: "This is where I am going to wave my Puerto Rican flag high and highlight two features from the island:

"Perfume de Gardenias , about the very Puerto Rican tradition among women of a certain age attending every single funeral in their community."

, about the very Puerto Rican tradition among women of a certain age attending every single funeral in their community." "La última gira, a fictionalized account of legendary bolero singer Daniel Santos."

a fictionalized account of legendary bolero singer Daniel Santos." Riera is also looking forward to Eva Longoria's debut feature, La Guerra Civil about the rivalry between Julio César Chávez and Oscar de la Hoya.

How to choose: "Start with your favorite genre. Love horror? We have three really gory, really suspenseful, really scary films. Documentaries? Comedies? Thrillers? We got plenty."

"And since a good number of our films have played in other festivals, check the reviews."

If you go: Tickets for screenings at theaters, drive-ins, or online are available through May 1.