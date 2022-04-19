Based on the best-selling book by the same name, "Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man" opens this Saturday at the Greenhouse Theater in Lincoln Park after a long off-Broadway run.

The inspiration: "I wanted to create an interactive comedy that would allow people to relax and have some fun around the subject of sex," playwright and producer Matt Murphy tells Axios.

Biggest surprise: "Seeing glee and giggles and outright belly laughs billowing from a mixture of young and old, straight and gay, couples and group parties, is what keeps me wanting to share this show with every corner of the globe," he says.

The goal: Murphy says he mostly wants folks to have a blast, "but if they take home a few helpful tips for the bedroom, that's just the icing on the cake to getting a fun show!"

Best for: "If you're already wild and zany, please bring yourself and all of that," he says. "If you're a bit shy and need to open up a little bit, we can help you do that in a fun and encouraging way."

"If you're not sure what you want, don't worry — we promise you won't be disappointed."

If you go: The show, now in previews, runs April 23 through July 2.