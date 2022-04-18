Local's guide to the best parks in Illinois

We recently told you about the joy Chicagoans derive from local parks, which got us wondering about the most-loved parks in the city and state.

Thanks for sending over an amazing list of so many places we'd never even heard of.

Cindy J: "Humboldt Park. Love to walk around the lagoon with my dog Ginger, bring bread to toss to the ducks and geese. Stop at one of the ethnic food trucks for a bite to eat. Perfect day!"

Michael M also loves Humboldt Park.

Kelsey: "Jackson Park, Bobolink Meadows, and the Promontory Point/Lake Shore running path flow really nicely into each other, creating a very different feel for a simple walk."

Hugo E: "Rock Cut State Park (in Winnebago County) is such an amazing escape and not too far from the city."

Celeste D: "Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford and Mississippi Palisades State Park in Savanna, Illinois (my grandfather was the head forest ranger there)."

Karen R: "Park 566 (with prairies, savannah, and birding areas) on Chicago's lakefront."

Kitty S: "Horner Park actually has a hill — in Chicago."

Robert H: "The Chicago Botanic Garden, Morton Arboretum, Standish Park Arboretum in Galesburg, and Washington Square Park in Ottawa."

Paul M: "Indian Ridge Marsh is one of my favorite places in Chicago. Compact and remote."

Wayne S: "Ferne Clyffe State Park, in southern Illinois; fabulous nature trails."

Daniel K: "Volo Bog, the only open-water quaking bog in Illinois."

Sharon P: "Allerton Park, (in Monticello) — you've got 20 yards of peony-walled garden with espaliered trees, a full dog garden, and more. Just about two to three hours away."

Hillary M: "Montrose Point and "Magic Hedge" Bird Sanctuary for great birding."

Harry K: "Washington Park in Springfield."

Greyson A: "Shabbona Lake recreation area in Shabbona, Illinois."

💭 Monica's thought bubble: I'm challenging all of us to check out five parks you've never visited before by the end of the year.