Insta-review: Kirimu ice cream

With the temperatures theoretically rising and our collective minds wandering to sweet summer treats, let's review the very Instagrammable Kurimu Chicago on Taylor Street.

The idea: Asian-influenced ice cream, bubble teas, and other sweet choices. You can't go wrong with flavors like purple yam and black sesame.

They boast the only gold and silver ice cream in Chicago.

Insta-rating: The unique swirl cone was made for social media and the murals on the wall make for great photo opportunities.

Taste rating: The combination of exotic flavors with the sugar cones gives you a smooth, crunchy contrast.

The pineapple and vanilla is a great not-too-sweet combination.

Yes, but: It's not cheap ($6.50 for two scoops) and you can encounter long lines after dinner.

The bottom line: Kurimu is a great addition to the already-stellar lineup of sweet treats in Chicago. Just remember to take that photo before your first lick.