Insta-review: Kirimu ice cream

Justin Kaufmann
Swirtly cone
A recent cone at Kurimu. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

With the temperatures theoretically rising and our collective minds wandering to sweet summer treats, let's review the very Instagrammable Kurimu Chicago on Taylor Street.

The idea: Asian-influenced ice cream, bubble teas, and other sweet choices. You can't go wrong with flavors like purple yam and black sesame.

Insta-rating: The unique swirl cone was made for social media and the murals on the wall make for great photo opportunities.

Taste rating: The combination of exotic flavors with the sugar cones gives you a smooth, crunchy contrast.

  • The pineapple and vanilla is a great not-too-sweet combination.

Yes, but: It's not cheap ($6.50 for two scoops) and you can encounter long lines after dinner.

The bottom line: Kurimu is a great addition to the already-stellar lineup of sweet treats in Chicago. Just remember to take that photo before your first lick.

cartoon wall at ice cream shop
Insta-ready walls at Kirimu ice cream on Taylor Street. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios
