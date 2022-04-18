Insta-review: Kirimu ice cream
With the temperatures theoretically rising and our collective minds wandering to sweet summer treats, let's review the very Instagrammable Kurimu Chicago on Taylor Street.
The idea: Asian-influenced ice cream, bubble teas, and other sweet choices. You can't go wrong with flavors like purple yam and black sesame.
- They boast the only gold and silver ice cream in Chicago.
Insta-rating: The unique swirl cone was made for social media and the murals on the wall make for great photo opportunities.
Taste rating: The combination of exotic flavors with the sugar cones gives you a smooth, crunchy contrast.
- The pineapple and vanilla is a great not-too-sweet combination.
Yes, but: It's not cheap ($6.50 for two scoops) and you can encounter long lines after dinner.
The bottom line: Kurimu is a great addition to the already-stellar lineup of sweet treats in Chicago. Just remember to take that photo before your first lick.
