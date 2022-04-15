The Green City Market made its outdoor debut on April 2, a full month earlier than usual.

Why it matters: The opening gives farmers more opportunities to sell early spring crops, cellared produce, and year-round products.

And yes, they can do that at indoor winter markets, but there's something about spring outdoor markets that smacks of rebirth — and safer COVID-19 precautions.

The market: Arguably the city's premier farmers market, this Lincoln Park staple boasts 58 vendors each Saturday morning selling produce, meat, eggs, baked goods, and more.

The latest: New vendors include Molino Tortilleria, Primordia Foods, and Zimt Bakery.

Green City is also now matching up to $25 of SNAP benefits for program users.

The food: The market has always served up great hot food, but the cooler weather makes Gayle V's grilled cheese sandwiches and Avrom Farm's chicken and waffles taste even better.

What they're saying: "I like it," Mike McNamara told Axios while manning the Seedling Farm tent selling frozen cider and cherries. "It's a little cold, but also kind of nice to see everyone outdoors again."

💭 Monica's thought bubble: I loved my visit on the market's sunny opening day, but chillier temps (like tomorrow) illustrate the risks of April markets. Don't forget to bundle up.