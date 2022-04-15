The Chicago Bulls have done something they haven't since 2017 — make the playoffs.

Why it matters: The first-round series starts Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks, which means it'll likely come up in conversation over brunch.

So here's a quick guide on this year's team to help you hold court.

The big picture: At the All-Star break, the Bulls were the top seed in the East. But they took a big step backward in the second half of the season.

Reference this with a casual: "We were just playing possum. We didn't want to give away our playoff game plan. That's just smart basketball."

The stars: All-Star Zach LaVine got some help this season from DeMar DeRozan. The first-year free agent is the real deal. He averaged 28 points per game and will no doubt be a finalist for MVP.

A simple "I haven't seen a jump shot like that here since MJ" will convince partygoers that you know your stuff.

Meanwhile, keep an eye on NBA champion Alex Caruso. The guard's energy is infectious.

Wear a headband to brunch. Trust us, it'll speak louder than words.

The other side: Unfortunately, the Bulls will have no answer for the two-time MVP Giannis "The Greek Freak" Antetokounmpo.

This is where some '90s Bulls lingo will help your street cred.

"The Bulls should bring back the Hack-a-Shaq. Where's Bill Wennington when you need him?"

The intrigue: The Bucks have Grayson Allen, whose hard foul put Caruso on the shelf for months.

Bobby Portis is also playing well in Milwaukee, after scuffling (and fighting) when he was with Chicago.

Every time Portis hits a big shot and mugs the camera, throw out a "Yeah, but you sucker-punched a teammate, so…"

The bottom line: If all else fails, savor the moment with a line like, "It just feels right to have the Bulls back in the playoffs. Let's raise a glass!"