How to Fake it: Bulls playoff run
The Chicago Bulls have done something they haven't since 2017 — make the playoffs.
Why it matters: The first-round series starts Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks, which means it'll likely come up in conversation over brunch.
- So here's a quick guide on this year's team to help you hold court.
The big picture: At the All-Star break, the Bulls were the top seed in the East. But they took a big step backward in the second half of the season.
- Reference this with a casual: "We were just playing possum. We didn't want to give away our playoff game plan. That's just smart basketball."
The stars: All-Star Zach LaVine got some help this season from DeMar DeRozan. The first-year free agent is the real deal. He averaged 28 points per game and will no doubt be a finalist for MVP.
- A simple "I haven't seen a jump shot like that here since MJ" will convince partygoers that you know your stuff.
Meanwhile, keep an eye on NBA champion Alex Caruso. The guard's energy is infectious.
- Wear a headband to brunch. Trust us, it'll speak louder than words.
The other side: Unfortunately, the Bulls will have no answer for the two-time MVP Giannis "The Greek Freak" Antetokounmpo.
- This is where some '90s Bulls lingo will help your street cred.
- "The Bulls should bring back the Hack-a-Shaq. Where's Bill Wennington when you need him?"
The intrigue: The Bucks have Grayson Allen, whose hard foul put Caruso on the shelf for months.
- Bobby Portis is also playing well in Milwaukee, after scuffling (and fighting) when he was with Chicago.
- Every time Portis hits a big shot and mugs the camera, throw out a "Yeah, but you sucker-punched a teammate, so…"
The bottom line: If all else fails, savor the moment with a line like, "It just feels right to have the Bulls back in the playoffs. Let's raise a glass!"
