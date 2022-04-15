1 hour ago - Sports

How to Fake it: Bulls playoff run

Justin Kaufmann
two basketball players
DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso share a laugh after a win at the United Center in March. Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls have done something they haven't since 2017 — make the playoffs.

Why it matters: The first-round series starts Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks, which means it'll likely come up in conversation over brunch.

  • So here's a quick guide on this year's team to help you hold court.

The big picture: At the All-Star break, the Bulls were the top seed in the East. But they took a big step backward in the second half of the season.

  • Reference this with a casual: "We were just playing possum. We didn't want to give away our playoff game plan. That's just smart basketball."

The stars: All-Star Zach LaVine got some help this season from DeMar DeRozan. The first-year free agent is the real deal. He averaged 28 points per game and will no doubt be a finalist for MVP.

  • A simple "I haven't seen a jump shot like that here since MJ" will convince partygoers that you know your stuff.

Meanwhile, keep an eye on NBA champion Alex Caruso. The guard's energy is infectious.

  • Wear a headband to brunch. Trust us, it'll speak louder than words.

The other side: Unfortunately, the Bulls will have no answer for the two-time MVP Giannis "The Greek Freak" Antetokounmpo.

  • This is where some '90s Bulls lingo will help your street cred.
  • "The Bulls should bring back the Hack-a-Shaq. Where's Bill Wennington when you need him?"

The intrigue: The Bucks have Grayson Allen, whose hard foul put Caruso on the shelf for months.

  • Bobby Portis is also playing well in Milwaukee, after scuffling (and fighting) when he was with Chicago.
  • Every time Portis hits a big shot and mugs the camera, throw out a "Yeah, but you sucker-punched a teammate, so…"

The bottom line: If all else fails, savor the moment with a line like, "It just feels right to have the Bulls back in the playoffs. Let's raise a glass!"

