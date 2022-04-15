Chicago's Shel Silverstein gets a stamp
👋 Hey, Monica here. Some of my favorite CPS memories were listening to teachers read poems from Shel Silverstein's "Where the Sidewalk Ends."
- I still get choked up by Silverstein's "The Giving Tree," about a tree that surrenders everything to a boy.
Why it matters: The U.S. Postal Service recently introduced a Shel Silverstein Forever stamp.
- It pays tribute to the late writer and illustrator by using an image from "The Giving Tree."
The intrigue: The stamp made its world debut last week in a presentation at Darwin Elementary School in Logan Square — notable because Silverstein went there in the '40s, followed by high school at Roosevelt in Albany Park.
- What? How did I not know Silverstein went to CPS?
- I hope every area parent who reads his books to their kids tells them about the hometown connection.
- I'll be getting the stamps to send letters to my kids — also CPS alums — and remind them of the days when we used to read "Where the Sidewalk Ends" before bed.
