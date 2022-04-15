Best Day Ever: Giant chef Jason Vincent

Chicago hosts the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards next month, where Giant chef Jason Vincent is up for the national Outstanding Chef award.

Vincent made his mark here starting in 2005 with impressive work at Lula Cafe and later with Nightwood, which he helmed until 2014.

He returned to the scene in 2016 with Giant, where he wows the food world with his signature take on Midwestern and international cuisine.

We figured the long-time Chicagoan and family man would have some great picks for his best day ever.

🛋 Morning activity: "I like hanging out with my kids in the morning because it's the best, and we're snuggling on the couch and nobody's changed out of their jammies yet."

🥞 Breakfast: "We just discovered that they're in love with the pancakes at Lula Cafe."

🐕 Midday activity: "We would go to Montrose dog beach, where the dog can just roam and run around and have fun."

🥪 Lunch: "If I can say a place that has closed, it would be Real Kitchen on Montrose. It was so great. I remember getting a pork belly sandwich there one time — I was driving with my dog and crushed that sandwich before I got to the first stoplight."

🌮 Dinner: "I would go to Dos Urban Cantina and would get whatever they were serving and chocolate cake."

"Or I would go to Mi Tocaya Antojeria and get a steak burrito."

🎻 Evening activity: "On an ideal night, I would go watch my wife with either her string band or cello group playing at The Hideout."