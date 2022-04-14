Podcast spotlight: "Motive" Season 4
WBEZ has released Season 4 of its investigative "Motive" podcast.
- Hosted by reporter Shannon Heffernan, this season explores Illinois prisons.
The origin: "It started with a tip about a man who died at Western Illinois Correctional Center. We were told he was beaten by guards and began to investigate," Heffernan tells Axios.
- "But the deeper we got into the story, the more we realized this was not just about one case — there had been allegations of abuse for years."
The goal: Look beyond a few bad apples "to talk about the whole orchard — like what parts of the prison system created conditions where this could happen?"
- "That set our team off on a year's long journey, that landed us in some unexpected places: small-town parades, local political races, and a trove of emails between prison guards."
Biggest surprise: "Something called the prison sweepstakes, where small towns in Illinois competed in the '80s and '90s to 'win' prisons, and the jobs that come with them."
Heffernan's hope: "That people with a lot of different views on incarceration and crime will listen to these stories," and learn that prisons don't have to be this way.
🎧 Meanwhile, Heffernan says she is currently listening to the "Believe Her" podcast.
- "I also really loved 'Somebody' from the Invisible Institute."
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.