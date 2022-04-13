Remembering the Great Loop Flood 30 years later

Exactly 30 years ago today, Chicagoans woke up to news of massive flooding in the Loop.

Why it matters: The flood would eventually shut down power to much of downtown, halt subway service, and lead to the evacuation of 250,000 people.

It closed down the Board of Trade and Mercantile Exchange, sending ripples through global stock markets.

By the end, the Great Loop Flood of 1992 caused $2 billion in damage.

Flashback: City crews accidentally punctured an underground tunnel during construction months before the flood.

Almost a week after the flooding, crews sealed the hole with concrete after previously trying rocks, cement chunks, and — no joke — mattresses.

Transportation Commissioner John LaPlante, who oversaw bids to fix the hole, was fired, but subsequent reporting suggests he was not entirely to blame.

Go deeper: Relive the disaster with this terrific WBEZ Curious City episode. Reporter Jesse Dukes suggests "it's the most Chicago story ever told."

Or watch it in a new WTTW "Chicago Stories" documentary about two big downtown disasters: the flood and the Iroquois Theater Fire.