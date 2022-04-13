PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center is staying open late this week and adding extra appointments for its "Spring Adopt-A-Thon."

Driving the news: The event is a response to the surge of animals that flood shelters each spring after warm weather brings new litters of dogs and cats, sometimes called "kitten season."

Zoom in: No-kill shelters like PAWS take in many of these animals, whether they're found locally or brought in from southern states with higher kill rates and fewer neuter/spay programs.

By the numbers: PAWS "provides 15,000 free and low-cost [neuter/spay] surgeries annually to bring down the euthanasia of homeless pets," CEO Susanna Homan tells Axios.

She notes that local pet euthanasia rates have dropped dramatically since the surgery program started in 2000.

The intrigue: Despite the mass adoption of pandemic pets in 2020, Homan says they've recently seen a rise in "abandoned pets at all of our locations."

What they're saying: "We know that the economic instability and health issues created by the pandemic have affected both people and pets," Homan adds.

"We depend on kind-hearted Chicagoans to volunteer, foster, adopt, and donate so that we can keep up with homeless animals’ changing needs."

Before you go: Homan suggests taking this ComPETability survey to determine the right pet for your lifestyle.