PAWS stays open late for adoption push
PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center is staying open late this week and adding extra appointments for its "Spring Adopt-A-Thon."
Driving the news: The event is a response to the surge of animals that flood shelters each spring after warm weather brings new litters of dogs and cats, sometimes called "kitten season."
Zoom in: No-kill shelters like PAWS take in many of these animals, whether they're found locally or brought in from southern states with higher kill rates and fewer neuter/spay programs.
By the numbers: PAWS "provides 15,000 free and low-cost [neuter/spay] surgeries annually to bring down the euthanasia of homeless pets," CEO Susanna Homan tells Axios.
- She notes that local pet euthanasia rates have dropped dramatically since the surgery program started in 2000.
The intrigue: Despite the mass adoption of pandemic pets in 2020, Homan says they've recently seen a rise in "abandoned pets at all of our locations."
What they're saying: "We know that the economic instability and health issues created by the pandemic have affected both people and pets," Homan adds.
- "We depend on kind-hearted Chicagoans to volunteer, foster, adopt, and donate so that we can keep up with homeless animals’ changing needs."
Before you go: Homan suggests taking this ComPETability survey to determine the right pet for your lifestyle.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.