Guide to the White Sox 2022 home opener

The defending AL Central champion White Sox welcome the Seattle Mariners to Guaranteed Rate Field today for the 2022 home opener.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:10pm.

Context: The White Sox have become the best ticket in town after two-straight playoff appearances.

Fans gather at the ballpark early to set up grills, games, and patio furniture for a tailgate experience that is unique to the South Side — Wrigley Field parking is spread out and at a premium.

Driving the news: The Sox have upgraded this year's ballpark menu, which includes Rainbow Cones and churro milkshakes.

Gone is the goose: Miller Lite is taking over as the beer of record at Guaranteed Rate.

What they're saying: "I love Opening Day because it's like a class reunion AND the first day of school," Sun-Times columnist Richard Roeper tells Axios.

"We reunite with old friends in the stands and cheer for the return of our favorite players — but we're also welcoming recent additions to the team who are wearing our home team colors for the very first time."

What's more: It's also a great time for the players, who get to experience an energized fan base after a long winter off.

"If you had a good season or bad season, Opening Day is a fresh start to a new year and you're excited to be better for yourself and everyone else," former Sox star Ron Kittle tells Axios. "During my early years, my entire family would be in the stands and support me and the team."

"It's a day of goals yet to be reached, and dreams yet to be filled," Darrin Jackson, Sox radio announcer and former player, tells Axios. "On Opening Day in 1994, I received my Blue Jays World Series ring in Toronto wearing a White Sox uniform. I was never more proud to wear that White Sox uniform than that day."

Good news: The weather is nice today, so don't expect to see the Sox try to gut out a win in the snow.