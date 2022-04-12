Carjackings broken down by neighborhood

Data: City of Chicago. Map: Sara Wise/Axios

Chicago has seen fewer shootings in the first four months of 2022 than this time last year, but carjackings are still on the rise.

Why it matters: Residents were shaken by the explosion of carjacking incidents in 2021, as the city reported over 1,800 carjackings for the calendar year.

And the worry continues — there have already been over 500 reports of carjackings in 2022, which have led to just over 70 arrests, police say.

By the numbers: Austin & West Garfield Park on the West Side reported the highest number of carjackings — 70 combined.

Englewood topped the South Side neighborhoods (32).

River North led the North Side (33).

And the South Loop had 26.

Context: CPD says half the arrests for stolen vehicles are people under 20.

But according to the Chicago Crime Lab, CPD makes an arrest on just 11% of carjacking incidents, meaning the age data could be a bit skewed.

What they're saying: "Our juvenile courts are having a very tough time holding them for very long," CPD Supt. David Brown told WBBM radio. "No one has the appetite in the juvenile court system to incarcerate our young people."

What's next: The city last week announced a home camera rebate program to increase resident surveillance.