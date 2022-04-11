31 mins ago - Food and Drink

Insta-review: Casa Humilde Cervecería's pink Viva La Frida beer

Monica Eng
Beer can and pink beer
Viva La Frida beer brewed in honor of the new photo exhibit at the National Mexican Museum of Art. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

A new exhibit called Frida Kahlo, Her Photos opened this month at the National Museum of Mexican Art (NMMA).

The idea: A boldly pink hibiscus and lime lager that's 4.5% alcohol ($10.99, four-pack).

Insta-rating: A pic of the cool can or a glass of the rosy brew will turn heads and compel friends to press the like button — a lot.

Taste rating: I wasn't crazy about the beer alone, but with a rich scallop linguine, Viva La Frida offered a bright citrus contrast.

  • "It reminds me of the Mexican jamaica (hibiscus) drink with a little floral hint and punch of citrus at the end," beer historian Liz Garibay tells Axios. "It's so refreshing and reminds me of visiting family in Mexico City as a kid."

The bottom line: Casa Humilde's Viva La Frida makes for fetching pictures and a great drink with rich food on a warm night.

