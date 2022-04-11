A new exhibit called Frida Kahlo, Her Photos opened this month at the National Museum of Mexican Art (NMMA).

Brewed in collaboration with the NMMA and the Chicago Brewseum, Casa Humilde Cervecería created a gorgeous beer in honor of the exhibit — Viva La Frida.

The idea: A boldly pink hibiscus and lime lager that's 4.5% alcohol ($10.99, four-pack).

Insta-rating: A pic of the cool can or a glass of the rosy brew will turn heads and compel friends to press the like button — a lot.

Taste rating: I wasn't crazy about the beer alone, but with a rich scallop linguine, Viva La Frida offered a bright citrus contrast.

"It reminds me of the Mexican jamaica (hibiscus) drink with a little floral hint and punch of citrus at the end," beer historian Liz Garibay tells Axios. "It's so refreshing and reminds me of visiting family in Mexico City as a kid."

The bottom line: Casa Humilde's Viva La Frida makes for fetching pictures and a great drink with rich food on a warm night.