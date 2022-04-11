Insta-review: Casa Humilde Cervecería's pink Viva La Frida beer
A new exhibit called Frida Kahlo, Her Photos opened this month at the National Museum of Mexican Art (NMMA).
- Brewed in collaboration with the NMMA and the Chicago Brewseum, Casa Humilde Cervecería created a gorgeous beer in honor of the exhibit — Viva La Frida.
The idea: A boldly pink hibiscus and lime lager that's 4.5% alcohol ($10.99, four-pack).
Insta-rating: A pic of the cool can or a glass of the rosy brew will turn heads and compel friends to press the like button — a lot.
Taste rating: I wasn't crazy about the beer alone, but with a rich scallop linguine, Viva La Frida offered a bright citrus contrast.
- "It reminds me of the Mexican jamaica (hibiscus) drink with a little floral hint and punch of citrus at the end," beer historian Liz Garibay tells Axios. "It's so refreshing and reminds me of visiting family in Mexico City as a kid."
The bottom line: Casa Humilde's Viva La Frida makes for fetching pictures and a great drink with rich food on a warm night.
