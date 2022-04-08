Illinois includes stimulus checks in spring session budget plan

Put on another pot of coffee — the final day of the Illinois General Assembly's spring session is here.

Why it matters: The legislature set today as a deadline to pass the state budget and other crucial bills.

The budget: Governor JB Pritzker and Democratic leaders from both chambers agreed on a balanced budget plan with $1.8 billion in tax cuts, including:

Stimulus checks to most Illinois residents.

Suspension of the grocery tax.

Freeze of the gas tax for six months.

Up to $300 in property tax rebates for residents.

Freeze of taxes on school supplies in August.

Of note: The budget also pays down an extra $200 million to the state's pension debt.

What they're saying: "Once again, Democrats are demonstrating that ours is the party of fiscal responsibility," Pritzker said in a statement.

The other side: "This isn't a triumph of good management; the state is simply experiencing an inflation-induced sugar high," GOP House floor leader Mark Batinick said in a statement.

The bottom line: With Democratic majorities in both chambers, the budget is expected to pass today. Other spring session items:

What's next: The spring session was shortened because of the June primary. It is scheduled to end tonight.