Illinois includes stimulus checks in spring session budget plan
Put on another pot of coffee — the final day of the Illinois General Assembly's spring session is here.
Why it matters: The legislature set today as a deadline to pass the state budget and other crucial bills.
The budget: Governor JB Pritzker and Democratic leaders from both chambers agreed on a balanced budget plan with $1.8 billion in tax cuts, including:
- Stimulus checks to most Illinois residents.
- Suspension of the grocery tax.
- Freeze of the gas tax for six months.
- Up to $300 in property tax rebates for residents.
- Freeze of taxes on school supplies in August.
Of note: The budget also pays down an extra $200 million to the state's pension debt.
What they're saying: "Once again, Democrats are demonstrating that ours is the party of fiscal responsibility," Pritzker said in a statement.
The other side: "This isn't a triumph of good management; the state is simply experiencing an inflation-induced sugar high," GOP House floor leader Mark Batinick said in a statement.
The bottom line: With Democratic majorities in both chambers, the budget is expected to pass today. Other spring session items:
- Anti-crime bills: A carjacking bill forcing manufacturers to give law enforcement real-time data is moving forward.
- Plus, film credit expansion, modifying drug testing, and divesting from Russian oil and stocks.
What's next: The spring session was shortened because of the June primary. It is scheduled to end tonight.
