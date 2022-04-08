👋 Justin here! The White Sox start their 2022 season today on the road in Detroit. First pitch: 12:10pm.

You may end up watching the game with friends at Cork & Kerry or talking to co-workers on Google Meet, so here's a guide to faking your knowledge of the 2022 White Sox.

Driving the news: The Sox are really good. They won the AL Central last year but got trounced in the playoffs. Experts believe they will win the division again.

A smart "can we just skip the season and get to the playoffs" quip would be well-received.

Between the lines: This team is full of swagger, bat flips, practical jokes, and dugout celebrations. They have a ton of fun, even if manager Tony LaRussa doesn't want them to.

Hit your friends with a "Tony has a 'get off my lawn' vibe" and everyone will laugh.

Quick take: Their outfield is considered the best in baseball. Experts are talking about center fielder Luis Robert as a possible MVP candidate.

Fun fact: He's the only Sox player with two first names.

Keep that one in your pocket, though. It could hit but also bomb. Read the room.

The intrigue: The White Sox have some of the best facial hair in baseball. Three starting pitchers wear beards, and José Abreu uses a rubber band in his beard/goatee. Eloy tries (it's cute) and Lance Lynn looks like he's in an alt-country band.

"Is Lance Lynn a pitcher or a guitarist for The Lumineers?" Your friends will explode in laughter and buy all your rounds.

Pro tip: If all else fails, make fun of the Cubs rebuild. Sox fans love it.