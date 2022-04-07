How to fake it: The 2022 Chicago Cubs
- If so, here's a quick guide to the 2022 Cubs that will help whether you're drinking beers at Murphy's or talking to co-workers on Zoom.
The big picture: The Cubs are in a rebuild after trading away their big 2016 World Series stars last year for prospects.
- Gone are Rizzo, Bryant, and Báez. It's a sore spot for fans.
- So when a Brewer hits a single up the middle, a well-timed "Javy would have had that" will get nods of approval.
State of play: Despite the rebuild, the Cubs did bring in some interesting new talent.
- This includes pitcher Marcus Stroman, who shows a lot of emotion on the mound.
- He will get fans fired up, and you might too if you shout "STRO!!!!!" when he strikes someone out.
The intrigue: Chicago's best player could be Japanese star rookie Seiya Suzuki.
- His first name is pronounced "Say-Ya," like the Outkast song "Hey Ya."
- Do what you will with that, but don't overdo it. Leave the people wanting more.
Quick take: The Cubs will rely on last year's unofficial closer, Rowan Wick. When he inevitably blows a save, there might be a joke in there?
- "Blow out that wick, this one's over!"
🍻 If all else fails, talk about Wrigleyville's finest: drunk college kids who can't hold their liquor.
