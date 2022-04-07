👋 Hi, Justin here! It's quite possible you will be celebrating today with Cubs fans after not following the team through the off-season.

If so, here's a quick guide to the 2022 Cubs that will help whether you're drinking beers at Murphy's or talking to co-workers on Zoom.

The big picture: The Cubs are in a rebuild after trading away their big 2016 World Series stars last year for prospects.

Gone are Rizzo, Bryant, and Báez. It's a sore spot for fans.

So when a Brewer hits a single up the middle, a well-timed "Javy would have had that" will get nods of approval.

State of play: Despite the rebuild, the Cubs did bring in some interesting new talent.

This includes pitcher Marcus Stroman, who shows a lot of emotion on the mound.

He will get fans fired up, and you might too if you shout "STRO!!!!!" when he strikes someone out.

The intrigue: Chicago's best player could be Japanese star rookie Seiya Suzuki.

His first name is pronounced "Say-Ya," like the Outkast song "Hey Ya."

Do what you will with that, but don't overdo it. Leave the people wanting more.

Quick take: The Cubs will rely on last year's unofficial closer, Rowan Wick. When he inevitably blows a save, there might be a joke in there?

"Blow out that wick, this one's over!"

🍻 If all else fails, talk about Wrigleyville's finest: drunk college kids who can't hold their liquor.

Tomorrow: We'll preview the White Sox.