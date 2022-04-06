Chicagoans love their parks
Local parks bring Chicagoans a ton of joy — on par with the mood spikes we get from holidays like Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve, according to a new study.
Why it matters: Even when money is tight and viruses are spreading, the city's 600+ parks offer a little green relief.
Methodology: University of Vermont researchers studied the geolocation of more than 1.5 million tweets inside and outside the parks in the nation's 25 largest cities.
- To gauge people's moods, they searched for words like "beautiful," "fun," "enjoying," and "amazing."
Top towns: Folks in Indianapolis, Austin, Los Angeles, and Jacksonville took the top "park enjoyment" spots, followed by fifth-place Chicago.
The intrigue: Top cities didn't necessarily spend the most on their parks, but distinguished themselves with large parks — many bigger than 100 acres.
- "The ability to immerse yourself in larger, greener, natural areas had a greater effect than smaller paved city parks," UVM researcher Chris Danforth noted in a statement.
Pro tip: It's a great week to take a mood-boosting walk in a local park, especially since another new study links walking a mere 7,000 steps a day with longer life.
- Participants over 60 years old showed the biggest benefit, but younger people also saw significant lifespan improvements.
📫 Which Chicago park is the most lovable? Email [email protected] with your favorite area park for a story we'll run next week.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.