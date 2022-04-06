Chicago area has two of the country's top 50 craft breweries
U.S. craft brewers sold 24.8 million barrels of beer in 2021, an 8% increase from last year.
- Craft beer is now 13% of the overall beer market, up from 12%, according to a report released yesterday by the Brewers Association.
By the numbers: The report ranked the top 50 craft brewers in the country by sales volume. In the Chicago area, Three Floyds in Munster, Indiana, placed 26th.
- Revolution Brewing placed 38th.
- Not really Chicago, but close enough: New Glarus in Wisconsin was No. 12.
Go deeper: Read more about the report from Axios Local's resident beer nerd, John Frank.
