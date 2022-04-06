Chicago area has two of the country's top 50 craft breweries

Data: Brewers Association. Chart: Will Chase/Axios

U.S. craft brewers sold 24.8 million barrels of beer in 2021, an 8% increase from last year.

Craft beer is now 13% of the overall beer market, up from 12%, according to a report released yesterday by the Brewers Association.

By the numbers: The report ranked the top 50 craft brewers in the country by sales volume. In the Chicago area, Three Floyds in Munster, Indiana, placed 26th.

Revolution Brewing placed 38th.

Not really Chicago, but close enough: New Glarus in Wisconsin was No. 12.

