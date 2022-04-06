23 mins ago - Food and Drink

Chicago area has two of the country's top 50 craft breweries

Monica Eng
Data: Brewers Association. Chart: Will Chase/Axios

U.S. craft brewers sold 24.8 million barrels of beer in 2021, an 8% increase from last year.

  • Craft beer is now 13% of the overall beer market, up from 12%, according to a report released yesterday by the Brewers Association.

By the numbers: The report ranked the top 50 craft brewers in the country by sales volume. In the Chicago area, Three Floyds in Munster, Indiana, placed 26th.

Go deeper: Read more about the report from Axios Local's resident beer nerd, John Frank.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more