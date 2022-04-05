Carryout tipping could be here to stay
We recently reported on the changing views around carryout tipping and asked for your opinions. As dine-in restrictions are lifted for local restaurants, should we keep tipping on transactions we may not have before the pandemic?
- Your answer is clear: Carryout tipping is here to stay.
💵 By the numbers: In an informal survey of 460 Axios readers:
- 38% will continue to tip 10-15%.
- 23% will continue to tip a couple of bucks.
- Under 20% will continue to not tip at all.
Why it matters: Restaurants are seeing almost 60% more delivery and carryout business than before the pandemic.
What they're saying: "Restaurant employees strive to ensure customers have a great experience in-person and in the comfort of their homes," Illinois Restaurant Association president Sam Toia tells Axios.
- "We encourage all patrons to continue to support restaurant team members."
Yes, but: "Pre-pandemic tipping on carryout wasn't expected, but it quickly shifted as we were all trying to help restaurant's frontline essential workers," Beyond Etiquette founder Bonnie Tsai tells Axios.
- "However, if you are unable to tip 10-15% due to your own financial situation, there's no need to overextend yourself."
💭 Justin's thought bubble: I'll continue to tip, but you can't make me stop trying to get the worker's attention so they see that I did. Classic Dad move.
💭 Monica's thought bubble: I'm grateful to anyone dealing with the public these days — especially now that my daughter is a part-time hostess who handles carryout orders.
- She recently called from Urbana to say, "Mom, I had such a good night. I made almost $20 in tips!"
A few of your thoughts:
Carolyn L: "A lot of the apps give you the percentage option, so you're not just tipping on the total of your food, but also their service fees."
Blind L: "I've found that some restaurants won’t take my tip on carryout."
Eileen M: "We don't tip for takeout orders. When we dine in we always do since you receive service from waitstaff."
