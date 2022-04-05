Carryout tipping could be here to stay

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Axios poll. Chart: Will Chase/Axios

We recently reported on the changing views around carryout tipping and asked for your opinions. As dine-in restrictions are lifted for local restaurants, should we keep tipping on transactions we may not have before the pandemic?

Your answer is clear: Carryout tipping is here to stay.

💵 By the numbers: In an informal survey of 460 Axios readers:

38% will continue to tip 10-15%.

23% will continue to tip a couple of bucks.

Under 20% will continue to not tip at all.

Why it matters: Restaurants are seeing almost 60% more delivery and carryout business than before the pandemic.

What they're saying: "Restaurant employees strive to ensure customers have a great experience in-person and in the comfort of their homes," Illinois Restaurant Association president Sam Toia tells Axios.

"We encourage all patrons to continue to support restaurant team members."

Yes, but: "Pre-pandemic tipping on carryout wasn't expected, but it quickly shifted as we were all trying to help restaurant's frontline essential workers," Beyond Etiquette founder Bonnie Tsai tells Axios.

"However, if you are unable to tip 10-15% due to your own financial situation, there's no need to overextend yourself."

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I'll continue to tip, but you can't make me stop trying to get the worker's attention so they see that I did. Classic Dad move.

💭 Monica's thought bubble: I'm grateful to anyone dealing with the public these days — especially now that my daughter is a part-time hostess who handles carryout orders.

She recently called from Urbana to say, "Mom, I had such a good night. I made almost $20 in tips!"

A few of your thoughts:

Carolyn L: "A lot of the apps give you the percentage option, so you're not just tipping on the total of your food, but also their service fees."

Blind L: "I've found that some restaurants won’t take my tip on carryout."

Eileen M: "We don't tip for takeout orders. When we dine in we always do since you receive service from waitstaff."