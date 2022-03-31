Your picks for the new casino location
We recently broke down the bids for Chicago's three casino proposals, all of which would transform the city and include massive infrastructure improvements to their respective areas.
🎰 Driving the news: We asked for your feedback on the bids and got an astounding 772 responses, showing you do care about where our first-ever casino will be located.
- The Rivers 78 was your overwhelming favorite, earning 53% of the votes.
What's next: We'll send these results to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Ald. Tom Tunney so they can take your thoughts into consideration before choosing a site early this summer. 😉
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.