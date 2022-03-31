Data: Axios poll. Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

We recently broke down the bids for Chicago's three casino proposals, all of which would transform the city and include massive infrastructure improvements to their respective areas.

🎰 Driving the news: We asked for your feedback on the bids and got an astounding 772 responses, showing you do care about where our first-ever casino will be located.

The Rivers 78 was your overwhelming favorite, earning 53% of the votes.

What's next: We'll send these results to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Ald. Tom Tunney so they can take your thoughts into consideration before choosing a site early this summer. 😉