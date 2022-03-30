2 hours ago - Real Estate

What $300K gets you in Chicago

Maxwell Millington
what does $300k get you in chicago
5236 W. Newport Ave. Photo courtesy of Willa Pugh

The median home sales price last month in Chicago was $325,000, so we wanted to see what you can get below that price point in the local real estate market.

  • Here's a comparison of four homes that recently sold for around $300K in different area neighborhoods.
5236 W. Newport Ave. — $293,000

Portage Park; 3 bedrooms, 2 baths; 1,145 square feet

  • Features: Two-car garage, full basement, hardwood floors, fenced-in backyard.
  • Asking price: $298,000
  • Sold for: $293,000
  • Listing agent: Willa Pugh
5236 W Newport Ave front
Photo courtesy of Willa Pugh
5236 W Newport Ave, living room
Photo courtesy of Willa Pugh
5236 W Newport Ave, yard
Photo courtesy of Willa Pugh
2020 N. Lincoln Park W., Apt. 23E — $300,000

Lincoln Park; 1 bedroom, 1 bath; 800 square feet

  • Features: Attached garage space, central air, water view, curved balcony, hardwood floors. Building amenities include a health-club-style gym, tennis courts, outdoor pool, sauna, indoor hot tub, sundeck, and more.
  • Asking price: $309,000
  • Sold for: $300,00
  • Listing agent: Jeffrey Herbert
5236 W Newport Ave, living room
Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Herbert
5236 W Newport Ave, kitchen
Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Herbert
5236 W Newport Ave, bath
Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Herbert
523 N. Racine Ave., Apt. 1 — $295,000

West Loop; 2 bedrooms, 2 baths; 1,200 square feet

  • Features: Central air, hardwood floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer/dryer.
  • Asking price: $305,000
  • Sold for: $295,000
  • Listing agent: Daniel Csuk
1920 N. Springfield Ave., Apt. 3S — $300,000

Logan Square; 3 bedrooms, 2 baths; 1,800 square feet

  • Features: Hardwood floors, in-unit washer and dryer, central air, Jacuzzi, and separate shower in the master bathroom, plus a walk-in closet in the master bedroom and a kitchen with granite countertops and 42" maple cabinets.
  • Asking price: $349,900
  • Sold for: $300,000
  • Listing agent: Haydee Salamanca
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more