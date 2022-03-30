What $300K gets you in Chicago
The median home sales price last month in Chicago was $325,000, so we wanted to see what you can get below that price point in the local real estate market.
- Here's a comparison of four homes that recently sold for around $300K in different area neighborhoods.
5236 W. Newport Ave. — $293,000
Portage Park; 3 bedrooms, 2 baths; 1,145 square feet
- Features: Two-car garage, full basement, hardwood floors, fenced-in backyard.
- Asking price: $298,000
- Sold for: $293,000
- Listing agent: Willa Pugh
2020 N. Lincoln Park W., Apt. 23E — $300,000
Lincoln Park; 1 bedroom, 1 bath; 800 square feet
- Features: Attached garage space, central air, water view, curved balcony, hardwood floors. Building amenities include a health-club-style gym, tennis courts, outdoor pool, sauna, indoor hot tub, sundeck, and more.
- Asking price: $309,000
- Sold for: $300,00
- Listing agent: Jeffrey Herbert
523 N. Racine Ave., Apt. 1 — $295,000
West Loop; 2 bedrooms, 2 baths; 1,200 square feet
- Features: Central air, hardwood floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer/dryer.
- Asking price: $305,000
- Sold for: $295,000
- Listing agent: Daniel Csuk
1920 N. Springfield Ave., Apt. 3S — $300,000
Logan Square; 3 bedrooms, 2 baths; 1,800 square feet
- Features: Hardwood floors, in-unit washer and dryer, central air, Jacuzzi, and separate shower in the master bathroom, plus a walk-in closet in the master bedroom and a kitchen with granite countertops and 42" maple cabinets.
- Asking price: $349,900
- Sold for: $300,000
- Listing agent: Haydee Salamanca
