What $300K gets you in Chicago

The median home sales price last month in Chicago was $325,000, so we wanted to see what you can get below that price point in the local real estate market.

Here's a comparison of four homes that recently sold for around $300K in different area neighborhoods.

Portage Park; 3 bedrooms, 2 baths; 1,145 square feet

Two-car garage, full basement, hardwood floors, fenced-in backyard. Asking price: $298,000

$298,000 Sold for: $293,000

$293,000 Listing agent: Willa Pugh

Lincoln Park; 1 bedroom, 1 bath; 800 square feet

Attached garage space, central air, water view, curved balcony, hardwood floors. Building amenities include a health-club-style gym, tennis courts, outdoor pool, sauna, indoor hot tub, sundeck, and more. Asking price: $309,000

$309,000 Sold for: $300,00

$300,00 Listing agent: Jeffrey Herbert

West Loop; 2 bedrooms, 2 baths; 1,200 square feet

Central air, hardwood floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer/dryer. Asking price: $305,000

$305,000 Sold for: $295,000

$295,000 Listing agent: Daniel Csuk

Logan Square; 3 bedrooms, 2 baths; 1,800 square feet