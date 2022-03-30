Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: US Census Bureau. Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Much has been made about people leaving Illinois, though new data indicates many residents are also moving within the state.

The winner: Kendall County had the highest population increase in the state from 2020 to 2021.

Kendall also showed significant growth in median household income.

The loser: Cook County lost 90,000 people, which still amounts to less than 2% of its total population.

Big urban centers across the country suffered population loss over the last decade.

Zoom in: Other notable population shifts include: