Map of the Day: Illinois population shifts

Justin Kaufmann
Data: US Census Bureau. Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Much has been made about people leaving Illinois, though new data indicates many residents are also moving within the state.

The winner: Kendall County had the highest population increase in the state from 2020 to 2021.

The loser: Cook County lost 90,000 people, which still amounts to less than 2% of its total population.

Zoom in: Other notable population shifts include:

  • Brown County (western IL) had the highest percentage growth at 2.3% (200+ people).
  • Alexander County (southern IL) had the worst with a 4% loss (100+ people).
  • Will County (Collar County) stayed even, with a 0.1% increase.
