Congressman Mike Quigley mulling a run for mayor
Congressman Mike Quigley is now in the mix for the 2023 Chicago mayoral race and is polling voters through a text survey, according to Politico.
Why it matters: The long-time member of Congress is a high-profile name who since 2009 has represented the North Side's 5th congressional district.
- Quigley would be a formidable opponent for Mayor Lori Lightfoot because of his long history on the Cook County Board.
The intrigue: The 5th has long been a launching pad for Democrats in Illinois. Quigley's predecessor was Rahm Emanuel, who served as mayor from 2011-2019. Emanuel succeeded Rod Blagojevich, who held the seat before becoming Illinois governor.
- Quigley is currently the co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus. He also serves on the Homeland Security and Intelligence committees.
Yes, but: Lightfoot won 74% of the vote in the 2019 runoff election and won all of Quigley's North Side district.
- She has not announced a run for reelection but is actively raising money.
Other names that have surfaced as possible 2023 mayoral candidates:
- Paul Vallas: The former CPS CEO ran in 2019.
- Willie Wilson: The perennial candidate just gave away $1.2 million in gas.
- Stacy Davis Gates: The vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union.
- John Catanzara: The president of the Chicago Police Union.
- Ja'Mal Green: Activist who ran in 2019.
Of note: Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan announced he is not running.
What's next: The municipal election is in February 2023.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.