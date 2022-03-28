1 hour ago - Politics

Congressman Mike Quigley mulling a run for mayor

Justin Kaufmann
Politician on stairs
Rep. Mike Quigley (5th) walks down the U.S. Capitol steps in 2021. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Congressman Mike Quigley is now in the mix for the 2023 Chicago mayoral race and is polling voters through a text survey, according to Politico.

Why it matters: The long-time member of Congress is a high-profile name who since 2009 has represented the North Side's 5th congressional district.

  • Quigley would be a formidable opponent for Mayor Lori Lightfoot because of his long history on the Cook County Board.

The intrigue: The 5th has long been a launching pad for Democrats in Illinois. Quigley's predecessor was Rahm Emanuel, who served as mayor from 2011-2019. Emanuel succeeded Rod Blagojevich, who held the seat before becoming Illinois governor.

  • Quigley is currently the co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus. He also serves on the Homeland Security and Intelligence committees.

Yes, but: Lightfoot won 74% of the vote in the 2019 runoff election and won all of Quigley's North Side district.

  • She has not announced a run for reelection but is actively raising money.

Other names that have surfaced as possible 2023 mayoral candidates:

  • Paul Vallas: The former CPS CEO ran in 2019.
  • Willie Wilson: The perennial candidate just gave away $1.2 million in gas.
  • Stacy Davis Gates: The vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union.
  • John Catanzara: The president of the Chicago Police Union.
  • Ja'Mal Green: Activist who ran in 2019.

Of note: Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan announced he is not running.

What's next: The municipal election is in February 2023.

