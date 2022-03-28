Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Congressman Mike Quigley is now in the mix for the 2023 Chicago mayoral race and is polling voters through a text survey, according to Politico.

Why it matters: The long-time member of Congress is a high-profile name who since 2009 has represented the North Side's 5th congressional district.

Quigley would be a formidable opponent for Mayor Lori Lightfoot because of his long history on the Cook County Board.

The intrigue: The 5th has long been a launching pad for Democrats in Illinois. Quigley's predecessor was Rahm Emanuel, who served as mayor from 2011-2019. Emanuel succeeded Rod Blagojevich, who held the seat before becoming Illinois governor.

Quigley is currently the co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus. He also serves on the Homeland Security and Intelligence committees.

Yes, but: Lightfoot won 74% of the vote in the 2019 runoff election and won all of Quigley's North Side district.

She has not announced a run for reelection but is actively raising money.

Other names that have surfaced as possible 2023 mayoral candidates:

Paul Vallas: The former CPS CEO ran in 2019.

Willie Wilson: The perennial candidate just gave away $1.2 million in gas.

Stacy Davis Gates: The vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union.

John Catanzara: The president of the Chicago Police Union.

Ja'Mal Green: Activist who ran in 2019.

Of note: Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan announced he is not running.

What's next: The municipal election is in February 2023.