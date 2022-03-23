Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Produced by the University of Chicago news office, "Big Brains" features half-hour discussions between researchers and Paul M. Rand, a communication specialist at the university.

"It's like getting an extraordinary, 30-minute lecture and story from some of the brightest minds in the world," Rand tells Axios.

The topics: Over the course of more than 80 episodes, "Big Brains" has included chats on black holes, Russian politics, gun violence, better habits, curing cancer, and more.

A recent episode featured two scientists talking about the possibility of creating a vaccine for opioid addiction.

The vibe: Serious and brainy while accessible enough for the layperson.

Rand's hope for listeners: "My hope is that people understand one big idea after listening to each episode."

Other podcasts he listens to: "I start my day with the Up First podcast and The Daily podcast. Also, a fan of David Axelrod’s and Kara Swisher’s shows. Lately, I've begun getting into WTF with Marc Maron."