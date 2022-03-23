Inside Illinois' pre-pandemic growth spurt

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: American Community Survey. Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Illinois residents saw their household median income grow over the last five years, but still at a lower rate than in other states around the country.

Why it matters: In trying to keep up with inflation and cost of living increases, Illinoisans have seen their average median household income grow 5% to $68,428 in 2020.

Yes, but: The national average increase was 7%, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

By the numbers: Cook County saw one of the biggest increases in the state, rising from $55k in 2015 to $68k in 2020 — a 22% increase. Other notable shifts in the collar counties include:

DuPage: $80k in 2015 → $95k in 2020.

Lake County: $78k → $93k.

Kendall County: $84k → $97k.

Context: These numbers reflect the continued growth and economic expansion from the Great Recession to the pandemic.

Unfortunately, that growth spurt has ended.

Go deeper: View the entire interactive local map or look at the national trends.