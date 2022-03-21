Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chicago Restaurant Week starts Friday, with special deals on multi-course meals (and takeout) at restaurants all over the city.

Multi-course brunch and lunches are $25, while dinners are $39 or $55.

Why it matters: Reservations for meal deals at the hottest places fill up super fast.

Our strategy: We usually pick a few spots that have normally felt out of our budget or just have interesting menus.

Publications like TimeOut also offer handy cheat sheets with their top picks. Jump on those resos fast.

Recent rec: The Axios Chicago team recently met our boss Emma at Jaleo for the terrific multi-course Tour of Spain dinner, which goes for $39 per person during Restaurant Week.