Chicago Restaurant Week reservations going fast
Chicago Restaurant Week starts Friday, with special deals on multi-course meals (and takeout) at restaurants all over the city.
- Multi-course brunch and lunches are $25, while dinners are $39 or $55.
Why it matters: Reservations for meal deals at the hottest places fill up super fast.
Our strategy: We usually pick a few spots that have normally felt out of our budget or just have interesting menus.
- Publications like TimeOut also offer handy cheat sheets with their top picks. Jump on those resos fast.
Recent rec: The Axios Chicago team recently met our boss Emma at Jaleo for the terrific multi-course Tour of Spain dinner, which goes for $39 per person during Restaurant Week.
