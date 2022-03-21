33 mins ago - Food and Drink

Chicago Restaurant Week reservations going fast

Monica Eng
Photo of a plate of salad at a restaurant.
We loved these endive leaves filled with goat cheese, oranges, and almonds at Jaleo. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Chicago Restaurant Week starts Friday, with special deals on multi-course meals (and takeout) at restaurants all over the city.

  • Multi-course brunch and lunches are $25, while dinners are $39 or $55.

Why it matters: Reservations for meal deals at the hottest places fill up super fast.

Our strategy: We usually pick a few spots that have normally felt out of our budget or just have interesting menus.

  • Publications like TimeOut also offer handy cheat sheets with their top picks. Jump on those resos fast.

Recent rec: The Axios Chicago team recently met our boss Emma at Jaleo for the terrific multi-course Tour of Spain dinner, which goes for $39 per person during Restaurant Week.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more