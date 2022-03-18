Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Sister Jean and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers take on Ohio State today in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

We don't know much about Ohio State basketball, but we do know their famous quarterback is now our famous quarterback.

Luckily, our friends at Axios Columbus gave us the lowdown.

👋 Alissa Widman Neese and Tyler Buchanan here. Some fun facts about the seventh-seeded Buckeyes:

Player to watch: Junior forward E.J. Liddell hails from Belleville, Illinois, down by St. Louis. He's a force in the frontcourt and leads the team in points and rebounds.

A local connection: Brett Norris, a suburban Columbus high school basketball coach, is the father of Rambler guard Braden Norris. (Another son, Keaton, plays for 16-seed Wright State.)

Big money: Ohio State leads the nation in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) compensation. Basketball players like Liddell are making an average of $9,500 for a single sponsored Instagram post.

"The" X Factor: Don't go calling yourselves The Loyola Chicago Ramblers, friends. That article of speech belongs to us, and Ohio State takes "the" so seriously they tried to trademark it.