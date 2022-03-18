Best Day Ever: Peter Grosz
The play "Good Night, Oscar" opens next week at the Goodman Theater. Starring Sean Hayes and directed by Obie Award-winning director Lisa Peterson, the story of '50s actor and pianist Oscar Levant is getting great buzz.
The intrigue: The play also stars former Chicagoan Peter Grosz, a Second City alum who has written for Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Amy Sedaris. He has also been on "Veep," "The President Show," and, of course, those Sonic commercials.
- Grosz tells Axios he got involved in "Good Night, Oscar" after doing a workshop in New York where he responded to the story and characters.
- "It's exactly 20 years since I became a member of the Second City etc. cast — when performing at the Goodman was never even close to being on my radar," he says.
Grosz regularly comes back here to be a panelist on NPR's Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me!, so we thought we'd ask for his best day ever in Chicago.
🍳 Breakfast: "Golden Nugget Pancake House on Lawrence ... If they have the chicken fried steak and eggs, don't bother getting anything else."
🐶 Morning activity: "I loved going to the lakefront and just sitting and reading a book. I'd hit Montrose Beach where there’s always some dogs running around. What's better than a wet dog on a hot Chicago day?"
🍤 Lunch: "Glenn's Diner. A simple but delicious diner menu with a focus on seafood."
🌱 Afternoon activity: "Garfield Park Conservatory. I lived in Chicago for 10 years before I even knew about this place, and boy was I missing out."
🍝 Dinner: "I just discovered Testaccio in Logan Square. We started with arancini, a beet salad, and a meat and cheese plate, then ordered the Orecchiette Cacio e Pepe and an amazing Porchetta."
🎸 Evening activity: "The Hideout. I saw Leroy Bach (formerly of Wilco) play a show sitting at a table in the bar area 25 years ago that I vividly remember to this day. The Hideout holds a special place in my heart."
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.