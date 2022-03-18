Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The play "Good Night, Oscar" opens next week at the Goodman Theater. Starring Sean Hayes and directed by Obie Award-winning director Lisa Peterson, the story of '50s actor and pianist Oscar Levant is getting great buzz.

The intrigue: The play also stars former Chicagoan Peter Grosz, a Second City alum who has written for Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Amy Sedaris. He has also been on "Veep," "The President Show," and, of course, those Sonic commercials.

Grosz tells Axios he got involved in "Good Night, Oscar" after doing a workshop in New York where he responded to the story and characters.

"It's exactly 20 years since I became a member of the Second City etc. cast — when performing at the Goodman was never even close to being on my radar," he says.

Grosz regularly comes back here to be a panelist on NPR's Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me!, so we thought we'd ask for his best day ever in Chicago.

🍳 Breakfast: "Golden Nugget Pancake House on Lawrence ... If they have the chicken fried steak and eggs, don't bother getting anything else."

🐶 Morning activity: "I loved going to the lakefront and just sitting and reading a book. I'd hit Montrose Beach where there’s always some dogs running around. What's better than a wet dog on a hot Chicago day?"

🍤 Lunch: "Glenn's Diner. A simple but delicious diner menu with a focus on seafood."

🌱 Afternoon activity: "Garfield Park Conservatory. I lived in Chicago for 10 years before I even knew about this place, and boy was I missing out."

🍝 Dinner: "I just discovered Testaccio in Logan Square. We started with arancini, a beet salad, and a meat and cheese plate, then ordered the Orecchiette Cacio e Pepe and an amazing Porchetta."

🎸 Evening activity: "The Hideout. I saw Leroy Bach (formerly of Wilco) play a show sitting at a table in the bar area 25 years ago that I vividly remember to this day. The Hideout holds a special place in my heart."