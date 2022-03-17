Photos of the day: March Madness Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Young Larry Bird and his Indiana State squad ruined the DePaul Blue Demons magical 1979 season with a 76-74 win in the Final Four. Bird went on to play Magic Johnson and Michigan State in one of the best-ever college basketball championships. Photo: Rich Clarkson/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

The 2022 NCAA Tournament begins today. Although all Chicago teams play Friday, today will still be a must-watch for sports fans. If you can't sneak away from work to watch some of the games, this is for you. Here's a quick look at some of Chicago's best moments from past NCAA tournaments: Illinois coach Lou Henson huddles with his team during the Final Four game vs Michigan in 1989. Michigan beat the Illini, 83-81, but just look at those jerseys: Kenny Battle, Nick Anderson, and Stephen Bardo are Illini legends. Photo: John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images The ultimate Chicago Cinderella story happened in 2018. The Ramblers of Loyola Chicago shocked the sport by making it all the way to the Final Four, where they lost to Michigan in the semi-final. It all started when Donte Ingram hit the game-winning shot against Miami during the first round, which led to Sister Jean becoming a household name. Photo: Andy Hancock/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Deron Williams shoots a three-pointer against the Arizona Wildcats in 2005. This game was played at the Allstate Arena and is recognized as one of the best college basketball games in Chicago history. Down 15 with only four minutes to go, the Illini rallied back and won in overtime, 90-89, to make the Final Four. Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale holds the championship trophy after beating Mississippi State in 2018. The championship was the second under legendary coach Muffet McGraw, who retired in 2020. Photo: Evert Nelson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago. Subscribe