Chicago's James Beard nominees
Chicago will be well-represented at this year's James Beard Foundation awards. Nine local chefs and restaurants are among the nominees for the 2022 awards.
Why it matters: The James Beards are the Oscars of the food world, and the awards ceremony will be back in Chicago after going virtual during the pandemic.
🍽 Driving the news: The local nominees for national categories:
- Outstanding Chef: Jason Vincent (Giant)
- Outstanding Restaurant: Parachute
- Outstanding Baker: Maya-Camille Broussard (Justice of the Pies)
- Outstanding Bar Program: Nobody’s Darling
- Best New Restaurant: Kasama
What they're saying: "It's very flattering but I would trade it for this [Ukraine] not happening and COVID not happening," chef Jason Vincent told Axios at the Chicago Chefs Cook for Ukraine event last night.
Beverly Kim, chef/co-owner of Parachute agrees.
- "We're stunned and emotionally right on the edge with this and the pandemic and Ukraine," she told Axios.
🧑🍳 Zoom in: Chicago chefs also dominate the "Best Chef: Great Lakes" category, with four of the five nominees:
- Jason Hammel of Lula Cafe.
- Noah Sandoval of Oriole.
- John Shields and Karen Urie Shields of Smyth.
- Erick Williams of Virtue Restaurant & Bar.
Yes, but: No local restaurateur was nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur.
What's next: Chicago has hosted the James Beard Awards since 2015. This year's ceremony takes place June 13 at the Civic Opera House.
