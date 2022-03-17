Chicago's James Beard nominees

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chicago will be well-represented at this year's James Beard Foundation awards. Nine local chefs and restaurants are among the nominees for the 2022 awards.

Why it matters: The James Beards are the Oscars of the food world, and the awards ceremony will be back in Chicago after going virtual during the pandemic.

Beverly Kim, chef and co-owner of Parachute. She took part in last night's Chicago Chefs Cook for Ukraine event at Navy Pier. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

🍽 Driving the news: The local nominees for national categories:

What they're saying: "It's very flattering but I would trade it for this [Ukraine] not happening and COVID not happening," chef Jason Vincent told Axios at the Chicago Chefs Cook for Ukraine event last night.

Beverly Kim, chef/co-owner of Parachute agrees.

"We're stunned and emotionally right on the edge with this and the pandemic and Ukraine," she told Axios.

Lula Cafe chef Jason Hammel, who cooked at the Chicago Chefs Cook for Ukraine event Wednesday night, told Axios he was "proud and happy for his whole team" to be nominated again in the Best Chef: Great Lakes category. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

🧑‍🍳 Zoom in: Chicago chefs also dominate the "Best Chef: Great Lakes" category, with four of the five nominees:

Jason Hammel of Lula Cafe.

Noah Sandoval of Oriole.

John Shields and Karen Urie Shields of Smyth.

Erick Williams of Virtue Restaurant & Bar.

Yes, but: No local restaurateur was nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur.

What's next: Chicago has hosted the James Beard Awards since 2015. This year's ceremony takes place June 13 at the Civic Opera House.