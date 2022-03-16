Top 311 complaints of the year

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We wrote about a study conducted last year that suggested Chicago is "stressed out" because we tend to file more 311 complaints than other cities.

But instead of getting stressed, we get excited to see all the data these complaints create.

Why it matters: 311 data sets offer a fascinating snapshot of citizen concerns at a moment in time.

Plus, you can hear Monica talking about them today on CityCast Chicago.

Between the lines: We took a look at recent 311 data and found the biggest growth in complaints over the last three months was regarding:

Illegal dib-calling on parking spots

Unshoveled sidewalks

Unrepaired potholes

Evergreen favorite: Airplane noise always ranks first.

While 311 operators can't silence jets, they can share info on soundproofing homes and register complaints to officials who may vote for flight path modifications.

The intrigue: You can file complaints/requests to 311 when:

🧹 Neighbors want to borrow city equipment to clean up the block.

📺 Your cable provider has lousy service.

🦆You see a coyote or spy a dead bird.