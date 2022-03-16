Top 311 complaints of the year
We wrote about a study conducted last year that suggested Chicago is "stressed out" because we tend to file more 311 complaints than other cities.
- But instead of getting stressed, we get excited to see all the data these complaints create.
Why it matters: 311 data sets offer a fascinating snapshot of citizen concerns at a moment in time.
Between the lines: We took a look at recent 311 data and found the biggest growth in complaints over the last three months was regarding:
- Illegal dib-calling on parking spots
- Unshoveled sidewalks
- Unrepaired potholes
Evergreen favorite: Airplane noise always ranks first.
- While 311 operators can't silence jets, they can share info on soundproofing homes and register complaints to officials who may vote for flight path modifications.
The intrigue: You can file complaints/requests to 311 when:
🧹 Neighbors want to borrow city equipment to clean up the block.
📺 Your cable provider has lousy service.
🦆You see a coyote or spy a dead bird.
