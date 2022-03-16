1 hour ago - News

Top 311 complaints of the year

Monica Eng
Illustration of the Chicago skyline with word balloons filled with exclamation points popping up over it.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

We wrote about a study conducted last year that suggested Chicago is "stressed out" because we tend to file more 311 complaints than other cities.

  • But instead of getting stressed, we get excited to see all the data these complaints create.

Why it matters: 311 data sets offer a fascinating snapshot of citizen concerns at a moment in time.

Between the lines: We took a look at recent 311 data and found the biggest growth in complaints over the last three months was regarding:

  • Illegal dib-calling on parking spots
  • Unshoveled sidewalks
  • Unrepaired potholes

Evergreen favorite: Airplane noise always ranks first.

  • While 311 operators can't silence jets, they can share info on soundproofing homes and register complaints to officials who may vote for flight path modifications.

The intrigue: You can file complaints/requests to 311 when:

🧹 Neighbors want to borrow city equipment to clean up the block.

📺 Your cable provider has lousy service.

🦆You see a coyote or spy a dead bird.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more