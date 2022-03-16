Addressing anti-Asian hate crimes
It's been a year since six Asian women were murdered in a string of shootings at Atlanta-area spas.
Why it matters: The events highlighted the ongoing tragedy of hate crimes directed towards Asian Americans in the U.S. and brought new attention to needed solutions.
- A new national report finds that one in five Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have experienced a hate incident in the last year.
Driving the news: Chicago Asian Women Empowerment is holding an event today, "Break the Silence: Justice for Asian Women" at the Chinese American Museum in Chinatown.
- Illinois' Asian American Caucus is hosting a virtual vigil tonight to address Asian hate crimes and reflect on lives lost.
What's next: Illinois schools will start teaching Asian-American history this fall as part of a new state law adopted last summer in the wake of the Atlanta tragedy and other events.
