Insta-review: Green River float

Monica Eng
A recent Axios Chicago team breakfast of Little Goat's (clockwise) paratha burrito, lattes, This Little Goat Went to China and okonomiyaki and hash browns.
A recent Axios Chicago team breakfast of Little Goat's (clockwise) paratha burrito, lattes, This Little Goat Went to China, and okonomiyaki and hash browns. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

👋 Hey, it's Monica. As if I hadn't eaten enough St. Patrick's Day food last week, I tried a special Green River Float ($9) at the Little Goat Diner during an Axios team breakfast on Friday.

  • The meal included our visiting boss Emma, who loves snapping food pics just as much as I do.

The idea: A St. Patrick's twist on a root beer float using the Chicago-invented Green River soda.

📸 Insta-rating: The float looks pretty cool, but not quite make-your-friends-green-with-envy cool.

🤢 Taste rating: Green River serves up a pleasing lime Jell-O flavor, but now I have a stomachache.

  • Why did Justin let me drink this for breakfast?
Bottle pouring green drink
A server at Little Goat Diner pours Green River into a fountain glass. GIF: Monica Eng/Axios

😋 Bottom line: If you really want to wow your pals and taste buds, post pictures of Little Goat's delicious and photogenic okonomiyaki, paratha burrito, and This Little Piggy Went to China breakfasts.

