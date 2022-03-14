Insta-review: Green River float
👋 Hey, it's Monica. As if I hadn't eaten enough St. Patrick's Day food last week, I tried a special Green River Float ($9) at the Little Goat Diner during an Axios team breakfast on Friday.
- The meal included our visiting boss Emma, who loves snapping food pics just as much as I do.
The idea: A St. Patrick's twist on a root beer float using the Chicago-invented Green River soda.
📸 Insta-rating: The float looks pretty cool, but not quite make-your-friends-green-with-envy cool.
🤢 Taste rating: Green River serves up a pleasing lime Jell-O flavor, but now I have a stomachache.
- Why did Justin let me drink this for breakfast?
😋 Bottom line: If you really want to wow your pals and taste buds, post pictures of Little Goat's delicious and photogenic okonomiyaki, paratha burrito, and This Little Piggy Went to China breakfasts.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.