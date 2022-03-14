Bears unofficially rebuilding after trading Khalil Mack

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

New Bears GM Ryan Poles has started his offseason with a bang. Fans aren't sure if that's a good or a bad thing.

Why it matters: The Bears are under new management after a terrible 2021/2022 season, meaning Poles is tasked with building a winner after the firing of predecessor Ryan Pace. The rookie GM's first big move was to trade superstar defensive end Khalil Mack for two draft picks and cap space.

Pro: Getting rid of an aging player with a big contract and freeing up money for free agency.

Con: Losing one of the best defensive players in all of football for two second-day picks over the next two years.

By the numbers: Since arriving in 2018, Mack had 36 sacks, 52 quarterback hits, and 14 forced fumbles.

The latest: Poles followed up by releasing two stars of the 2018 playoff run: former Pro-Bowlers Eddie Goldman and Tarik Cohen.

And rumors are that linebacker Danny Trevathan is next.

The intrigue: NFL free agency begins today at 12pm. By releasing and trading these veterans, the Bears have the money to go after offensive players to help second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Players rumored to be on the Bears' radar include:

T Eric Fisher: The offensive lineman played for new Bears coach Matt Eberflus in Indianapolis.

WR Juju Smith-Schuster: The still-young receiver looks to be the odd man out in Pittsburgh.

WR Emmanuel Sanders: The veteran could bring leadership to the locker room.

What's next: If the Bears don't go after some of the best players early in free agency, it may be a sign that they are sacrificing the upcoming season to rebuild.

The team will have over $100 million in cap room for the 2023 season.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I think fans are going to miss Khalil Mack when opposing offenses start doubling Roquan Smith.