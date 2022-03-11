St. Patrick's Day Parades return
After a two-year hiatus, Chicago's vaunted St. Patrick's Day parades are marching back this weekend.
- River dyeing starts at 10am Saturday between Columbus and Orleans.
- The downtown parade steps off at 12:15pm Saturday at Balbo and Columbus.
- The South Side Irish Parade steps off at noon on Sunday at 103rd and Western.
Some photos from past St. Patrick's Day parades:
