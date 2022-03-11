1 hour ago - Things to Do

St. Patrick's Day Parades return

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of tall buildings and a green river.
An aerial view of the Chicago River dyed green in 2019, a St. Patrick's Day tradition in the city since 1962. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

After a two-year hiatus, Chicago's vaunted St. Patrick's Day parades are marching back this weekend.

  • River dyeing starts at 10am Saturday between Columbus and Orleans.

Some photos from past St. Patrick's Day parades:

Black and white photo of men leading a parade.
Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley and actor Mickey Rooney lead the parade along State Street in 1976. Photo: Bettmann/Getty Archives
Black and white photo of people watching a parade.
Sen. Edward Kennedy joined a smiling Mayor Jane Byrne during the parade in 1980. Photo: Bettmann/Getty Archives
Photo of a man on stilts walking in a parade.
A man on stilts dressed as a leprechaun waves as he walks in the 2001 parade. Photo: Tim Boyle/Newsmakers
Photo of bagpipers marching in a parade.
Spectators and marchers take part in the South Side Irish Parade in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood in 2012. Photo: Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Corbis via Getty Images
Photo of a man looking at a river being dyed green.
Last year, the city approved last-minute dyeing to keep the usual crowds away. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more