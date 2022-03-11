Best Day Ever: Bob Mariano of Dom's

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chicago is having a specialty grocery store moment.

Foxtrot announced expansion plans, a new community grocer opened in Englewood, and Dom's Kitchen is expanding to Old Town this fall.

An important architect of this trend is Bob Mariano, who has served as the CEO of Dominick's and created Mariano's.

He then ventured into the specialty grocery business with Dom's in 2021.

What he's saying: "Today customers are different than they were in the past. They are looking for the opportunity to share a moment with friends, family, or just themselves," Mariano tells Axios.

🛒 Since Mariano knows the area so well, we asked him what his perfect day in Chicago would look like. Hint: It does include grocery stores. 😊

🥞 Breakfast: "My favorite breakfast in the world is the ancient grain pancakes with blueberries, barley flour, spelt, oats and flax from the Peninsula Hotel."

😅 Morning activity: "Work out, then work, work, work! As long as I’m able to work, it's the best day ever!"

🍣 Lunch: "Dom's of course. I alternate between the Hearth's special of the day, a prosciutto sandwich on focaccia, and a bento box with nigiri."

🤝 Afternoon activity: "Work! My hobby is interacting with customers and team members."

🥩 Dinner: "Spaghetti aglio e olio and branzino from Piccolo Sogno or the NY Strip with french fries from Gibson's."

📺 Evening activity: "Chill and watch TV."