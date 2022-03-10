Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Preservation Chicago released its annual list of the city's eight most endangered buildings and destinations.

Why it matters: These structures represent Chicago's history. Without formal protections, they could be destroyed.

What they're saying: "It's a somber time as we spotlight these remarkable endangered structures which cover so much area of the city," Preservation Chicago executive director Ward Miller said in a press release.

"The threats to our historic built environment are all across Chicago."

Here are a few of the endangered spots on this year's list:

St. Martin de Tours

St. Martin de Tours Church at 5848 S. Princeton Ave in Englewood. Photo courtesy of Eric Allix Rogers and Preservation Chicago

Built in 1895, the gothic-style Catholic church in Englewood served German immigrants and then the Black community before it closed in 1989.

The Cabrini Rowhouses

Photo courtesy of Ward Miller and Preservation Chicago

The Cabrini Rowhouses sit on 16 acres of land just north of Chicago Avenue.

Originally known as the Francis Cabrini Homes, most have fallen into disrepair, but about 140 units have been restored.

Peterson Avenue Midcentury Modern District

Photo courtesy of Max Chávez and Preservation Chicago

The Peterson Avenue Midcentury Modern District is a gem on the Northwest Side.

The approximately two-mile stretch from North Park to West Ridge is mostly low-rise buildings that house dentists' offices, dry cleaners, and even a fire station.

It's definitely one of the best collections of mid-century modern architecture in the whole city.

BP gas station at 1647 N. LaSalle Drive

Photo courtesy of Ward Miller and Preservation Chicago

It's not every day that you see a gas station on an endangered architecture list. But the BP station between Lincoln Park and Old Town is worth saving.