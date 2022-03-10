Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's been two years since COVID-19 arrived and changed our lives forever.

Flashback: Chicago magazine has put together an oral history with local officials framed around key dates in the pandemic. March 2020 included:

3/9: Illinois declares disaster.

Illinois declares disaster. 3/13: Last day of CPS classes.

Last day of CPS classes. 3/14: St. Patrick's Day Parade and parties became our last big public events.

St. Patrick's Day Parade and parties became our last big public events. 3/15: Announcement of indoor dining shutdown.

Announcement of indoor dining shutdown. 3/17: Election Day.

Election Day. 3/20: Statewide lockdown.

Statewide lockdown. 3/26: City shuts down lakefront trail.

Just reading these moments sent chills down our spines as we recalled the uncertainty of the times while our world was being transformed.

Monica's thought bubble: I haven't worked in an office since March 10, 2020, except to clean out my WBEZ desk.

I've developed an aversion to crowded rooms.

But I've also gotten fitter on a regimen of homemade food, including weekly whole grain sourdough, and regular exercise.

Justin's thought bubble: I was live on-air at WGN Radio when most of these moments happened in real-time. What's missing from our list are the massive layoffs as corporations cut back. In a matter of weeks, I was no longer at that radio station.