Food fight: Chicago's corned beef sandwiches
As we soon wade into St. Patrick's Day, a lot of folks will be chowing down on corned beef with cabbage. But we prefer eating the cured meat on a couple of slices of rye.
- We present today two of our favorite local spots for the classic sandwich.
🥪 Monica's pick: The 89-year-old Moon's Sandwich Shop in East Garfield Park.
- While Moon's 10-cent burger was the hot seller in the '30s, its hot, generous corned beef sandwich ($12.50) has been the big draw now for decades.
- I asked for "everything" and was surprised by the lettuce, tomato and pickle tucked between the tender beef and fresh rye — but it actually worked.
- Nostalgically, I like to believe that my great-grandpa Joe Eng was a regular here when he lived down the street in the '30s and '40s.
🥪 Justin's pick: If I had my way, I'd pick a Reuben. But that's not the Food Fight today, so I went with the Corned Beef Factory Sandwich Shop on Lake Street.
- The Corned Beef Factory first opened in the West Loop in 1948.
- Their sandwich pairs juicy corned beef with Swiss cheese and your choice of spicy or regular mustard — their rye bread is a must ($12).
- They also do Reubens with corned beef or turkey.
