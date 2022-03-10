Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Welcome to that time of year, when all sorts of foods are marketed in the name of an Irish saint, from Shamrock Shakes to limited-edition Lucky Charms cereal.

Sure, it's a lot of blarney, but if you can't beat 'em, you can at least review 'em.

So I picked out four St. Pat's specials at Aldi to rate on a rigorous one to four shamrock scale.

Luck O' the Cookie Dough ice cream ($1.99): I didn't feel very lucky eating this mediocre vanilla ice cream with a mere handful of cookie-flavored green stars.

Verdict: ☘️

Irish whiskey cheese. Photo: Monica/Eng Axios

Irish cheddar with Irish whiskey ($3.99): I was skeptical about boozy cheese, but the hint of bitter Irish whiskey here beautifully complements the rich sharp cheddar.

Verdict: ☘️☘️☘️☘️

Special Lucky Charms. Photo: Monica/Eng Axios

Limited-edition Lucky Charms ($3.64): My shocked kids devoured this clover and star-studded cereal that tastes like slightly sweet Cheerios.

But it barely delivered on its big promise to turn milk green. Someone is clearly cheaping out on food coloring.

Verdict: ☘️☘️

Reuben bites. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Reuben bites ($7.99): I was surprised by how much I liked these crispy, cheesy, beefy bites dipped in Thousand Island dressing. But I didn't feel super great after eating them for breakfast.