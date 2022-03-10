47 mins ago - Food and Drink

Review: Aldi's St. Patrick's Day specials

Monica Eng
Luck O' the Cookie Dough ice cream. Photo: Monica Eng Axios.

Welcome to that time of year, when all sorts of foods are marketed in the name of an Irish saint, from Shamrock Shakes to limited-edition Lucky Charms cereal.

  • Sure, it's a lot of blarney, but if you can't beat 'em, you can at least review 'em.
  • So I picked out four St. Pat's specials at Aldi to rate on a rigorous one to four shamrock scale.

Luck O' the Cookie Dough ice cream ($1.99): I didn't feel very lucky eating this mediocre vanilla ice cream with a mere handful of cookie-flavored green stars.

  • Verdict: ☘️
Irish whiskey cheese. Photo: Monica/Eng Axios

Irish cheddar with Irish whiskey ($3.99): I was skeptical about boozy cheese, but the hint of bitter Irish whiskey here beautifully complements the rich sharp cheddar.

  • Verdict: ☘️☘️☘️☘️
Special Lucky Charms. Photo: Monica/Eng Axios

Limited-edition Lucky Charms ($3.64): My shocked kids devoured this clover and star-studded cereal that tastes like slightly sweet Cheerios.

  • But it barely delivered on its big promise to turn milk green. Someone is clearly cheaping out on food coloring.
  • Verdict: ☘️☘️
Reuben bites. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Reuben bites ($7.99): I was surprised by how much I liked these crispy, cheesy, beefy bites dipped in Thousand Island dressing. But I didn't feel super great after eating them for breakfast.

  • Verdict: ☘️☘️☘️
