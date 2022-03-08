Local podcast spotlight: Hold Me Back

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The podcast: Hold Me Back tries to bridge the gap between Gen Z and Gen X with Hinsdale father-and-son duo Ash and Aidan ElDifrawi gabbing about societal issues and more.

The impetus: Family time during the pandemic found the two arguing and "talking past each other," they tell Axios.

"[We wanted] our podcast to be an effective forum to 'model' what a healthy, fact-based, open-minded dialogue between parents and children can look like."

The vibe: Conversational and fun, but also sincere and honest about the generational tensions between father and son.

Episode topics: Swearing, grades, social media, and Tom Brady. They recently tackled the more niche topic of college admissions officers.

Moving moment: The Social Media Divide episode featured a conversation with Aidan's 14-year-old sister Ally, who discussed how Instagram made her feel.

"I was looking at these pictures and just comparing myself to them and feeling worse about myself … I was constantly working towards … trying to change my body until I looked like that."

Their biggest surprise: "Our open dialogue has allowed me to appreciate and understand my dad’s perspective on decisions he makes (as well as my mom's) that I previously thought were irrational and unfair," says Aidan.