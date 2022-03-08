Local podcast spotlight: Hold Me Back
The podcast: Hold Me Back tries to bridge the gap between Gen Z and Gen X with Hinsdale father-and-son duo Ash and Aidan ElDifrawi gabbing about societal issues and more.
The impetus: Family time during the pandemic found the two arguing and "talking past each other," they tell Axios.
- "[We wanted] our podcast to be an effective forum to 'model' what a healthy, fact-based, open-minded dialogue between parents and children can look like."
The vibe: Conversational and fun, but also sincere and honest about the generational tensions between father and son.
Episode topics: Swearing, grades, social media, and Tom Brady. They recently tackled the more niche topic of college admissions officers.
Moving moment: The Social Media Divide episode featured a conversation with Aidan's 14-year-old sister Ally, who discussed how Instagram made her feel.
- "I was looking at these pictures and just comparing myself to them and feeling worse about myself … I was constantly working towards … trying to change my body until I looked like that."
Their biggest surprise: "Our open dialogue has allowed me to appreciate and understand my dad’s perspective on decisions he makes (as well as my mom's) that I previously thought were irrational and unfair," says Aidan.
- "During our episode on critical thinking, it became clear that the explosion of social media has propagated an epidemic of tribalism and motivated reasoning that is only creating more profound divisiveness between our generations," Ash says.
