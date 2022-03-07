Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We wished Chicago a happy 185th birthday last Friday by sharing our gift ideas for the city. Then we asked for some of yours.

Once again, you delivered some wacky and wonderful ideas.

😋 Paul E: "I’d get Chicago many more good, classic Jewish delis."

🚲 Jerry C: "A partnership with Goodyear to test rubber streets that would provide a bounce if a bicycle rider fell. And a complete elimination of potholes."

✌ Mark R: "A new mayor. But seriously: an end to gun violence, please."

🚦 Mario G: "A left-turn arrow on eastbound Chicago Ave. to turn onto Halsted."

🌳 Karen R: "More trees, hazard tree removal for low-income homeowners, a tree protection ordinance, public bathrooms in more parks, a bottle and can deposit bill, and elected, not appointed, Park District commissioners."

💸 Joe G: "Lower property taxes."

🚉 Micheline M: "An L station east of Michigan Avenue" near Navy Pier.

🥶 Mike M: "Some contraption that stops the air temperature from falling below 10 degrees."

🚸 Matt R: "Properly synced stoplights, plus as many left-turn signals as traffic patterns allow … Then I would sit back and enjoy the better-flowing traffic all throughout this wonderful city."

🚨 Terri M: "All the resources necessary to make it a safe city … It is a lovely, world-class city with much to offer, but crime has dealt a major blow to people wanting to spend time and money visiting."

🎣 Lisa K: "A shortcut in the time-space continuum so coast-fresh saltwater seafood and shellfish could be available here."

🅿 Chad R: "Progressive leadership willing to use political capital, main streets where cars can park when there is no snow, and opposite side parking to have better-cleared streets when there is snow … Creative and expanded public transit."

🌭 Caleb M: "Subsidize the extension of all hot dogs and Italian beefs in the city by no less than two inches."