Gas prices skyrocket

Chicagoans already dealing with higher gas prices at the pump could see the all-time record broken this week.

Why it matters: With the U.S. eyeing a ban on Russian oil imports, drivers are seeing prices for unleaded gas exceed $5 a gallon at some stations.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed oil prices up $24 a barrel last week. That represents a 60-cent swing at the pump.

What they're saying: "It's likely more are on the way as it can take days/week(s) before retail prices fully reflect swings in the oil/futures market," AAA spokesperson Molly Hart tells Axios.

By the numbers: According to AAA, the average gas price in Chicago right now is $4.53 a gallon. Illinois' average is also surging at $4.26 per gallon.

The highest average gas price ever recorded here was $4.68 in 2012.

Last year, the average price was $3.18.

Yes, but: It's not just the invasion driving up the price of gas.

Several refineries still aren't back at pre-pandemic levels and also perform seasonal maintenance in the spring, leading to temporary production cuts.

Plus, the truck driver shortage is affecting fuel trucks.

What's next: "Gas prices fluctuate seasonally – in the winter the prices are lower as not as many people are taking road trips and the winter blend of gasoline is cheaper to make," Hart says.

"In the spring, gasoline turns to the summer blend, which is more expensive to make."

