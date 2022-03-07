Gas prices skyrocket
Chicagoans already dealing with higher gas prices at the pump could see the all-time record broken this week.
Why it matters: With the U.S. eyeing a ban on Russian oil imports, drivers are seeing prices for unleaded gas exceed $5 a gallon at some stations.
- The Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed oil prices up $24 a barrel last week. That represents a 60-cent swing at the pump.
What they're saying: "It's likely more are on the way as it can take days/week(s) before retail prices fully reflect swings in the oil/futures market," AAA spokesperson Molly Hart tells Axios.
By the numbers: According to AAA, the average gas price in Chicago right now is $4.53 a gallon. Illinois' average is also surging at $4.26 per gallon.
- The highest average gas price ever recorded here was $4.68 in 2012.
- Last year, the average price was $3.18.
Yes, but: It's not just the invasion driving up the price of gas.
- Several refineries still aren't back at pre-pandemic levels and also perform seasonal maintenance in the spring, leading to temporary production cuts.
- Plus, the truck driver shortage is affecting fuel trucks.
What's next: "Gas prices fluctuate seasonally – in the winter the prices are lower as not as many people are taking road trips and the winter blend of gasoline is cheaper to make," Hart says.
- "In the spring, gasoline turns to the summer blend, which is more expensive to make."
Go deeper: AAA updates gas prices daily by county.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.