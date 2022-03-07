5 cool Airbnbs within driving distance of Chicago
From a houseboat to a lavender farm cottage, here are five beautiful Airbnb escapes all under three hours driving distance from Chicago.
1. 1850s coach house in Galena
If you're looking for a romantic couples' retreat, this renovated coach house in charming Galena might do the trick.
- Features: Walking distance to downtown, fireplace, private deck.
- Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Cost: $404+ per night
2. The Nest near Lake Geneva
With a trampoline bed and swings for dinner chairs, this Airbnb adds something a little different to your Lake Geneva trip.
- Features: Indoor swings, located above a restaurant, good for groups.
- Space: 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $175+ per night
3. New Buffalo Lakefront monthly rental
If you happen to want to live in a fancy house at the lake, this contemporary home is right on the water and has a pool.
- Location: New Buffalo
- Features: Walking distance from downtown, monthly rental, saltwater pool, hot tub, waterfront.
- Space: 10 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Cost: $1,000 per night.
4. The Summerhouse at the Lavender Farm
Romanticize your life and spend the night at a lavender farm. Doesn't get more soothing than that.
- Location: Fennville
- Features: On an active lavender farm, two miles from Lake Michigan, beautiful gardens.
- Space: 4 guests, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Cost: $375+ per night
5. Floathaus of Saugatuck
If you really, really like the water, you can sleep on it in this houseboat and use the kayaks to explore.
- Location: Saugatuck
- Features: Modern interior, community pool and park, right on the water (literally).
- Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms
- Cost: $375+ per night
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.