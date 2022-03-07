Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

From a houseboat to a lavender farm cottage, here are five beautiful Airbnb escapes all under three hours driving distance from Chicago.

If you're looking for a romantic couples' retreat, this renovated coach house in charming Galena might do the trick.

Features: Walking distance to downtown, fireplace, private deck.

Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Cost: $404+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

With a trampoline bed and swings for dinner chairs, this Airbnb adds something a little different to your Lake Geneva trip.

Features: Indoor swings, located above a restaurant, good for groups.

Space: 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Cost: $175+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

If you happen to want to live in a fancy house at the lake, this contemporary home is right on the water and has a pool.

Location: New Buffalo

Location: New Buffalo

Space: 10 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Cost: $1,000 per night.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Romanticize your life and spend the night at a lavender farm. Doesn't get more soothing than that.

Location: Fennville

Location: Fennville

Space: 4 guests, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Cost: $375+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

If you really, really like the water, you can sleep on it in this houseboat and use the kayaks to explore.

Location: Saugatuck

Location: Saugatuck

Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms

Cost: $375+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb