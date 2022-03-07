1 hour ago - Things to Do

5 cool Airbnbs within driving distance of Chicago

Brianna Crane
New Buffalo Lakefront w/ Pool, Hot Tub - Monthly!
From a houseboat to a lavender farm cottage, here are five beautiful Airbnb escapes all under three hours driving distance from Chicago.

1. 1850s coach house in Galena

If you're looking for a romantic couples' retreat, this renovated coach house in charming Galena might do the trick.

  • Features: Walking distance to downtown, fireplace, private deck.
  • Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $404+ per night
Fabulously restored 1850's Coach House
2. The Nest near Lake Geneva

With a trampoline bed and swings for dinner chairs, this Airbnb adds something a little different to your Lake Geneva trip.

  • Features: Indoor swings, located above a restaurant, good for groups.
  • Space: 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $175+ per night
The Nest near Lake Geneva
The Nest near Lake Geneva
3. New Buffalo Lakefront monthly rental

If you happen to want to live in a fancy house at the lake, this contemporary home is right on the water and has a pool.

  • Location: New Buffalo
  • Features: Walking distance from downtown, monthly rental, saltwater pool, hot tub, waterfront.
  • Space: 10 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $1,000 per night.
New Buffalo Lakefront monthly rental interior
pool
4. The Summerhouse at the Lavender Farm

Romanticize your life and spend the night at a lavender farm. Doesn't get more soothing than that.

  • Location: Fennville
  • Features: On an active lavender farm, two miles from Lake Michigan, beautiful gardens.
  • Space: 4 guests, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
  • Cost: $375+ per night
The Summerhouse at the Lavender Farm
5. Floathaus of Saugatuck

If you really, really like the water, you can sleep on it in this houseboat and use the kayaks to explore.

  • Location: Saugatuck
  • Features: Modern interior, community pool and park, right on the water (literally).
  • Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms
  • Cost: $375+ per night
Floathaus of Saugatuck
