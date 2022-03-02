Best Day Ever: Solomon Dumas of Alvin Ailey
The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is performing Ailey's signature piece, "Revelations," as well as new works in a run at the Auditorium Theatre tonight through Sunday.
One of the featured dancers is Chicago native Solomon Dumas.
- He grew up on the South Side but now lives in Brooklyn and tours the world with Alvin Ailey.
- Dumas started his dance career at the age of 12 by attending AileyCamp in Chicago and is the only AileyCamper to ever become a member of the dance company.
Solomon's work will be front and center this week, so we thought we would get his thoughts on his best day ever in Chicago.
🥞 Breakfast: "My ideal place to dine would be at Valois Cafeteria."
🌊 Morning Activity: "Walk to Promontory Point and sit and meditate by the lake."
🥕Lunch: "I would visit Soul Veg City (formerly known as Soul Vegetarian)."
🩰 Afternoon activity: "Swing by Synergy foods at Boxville Marketplace in Bronzeville for a gourmet synergy apple, before heading to Russell Talbert Dance studio for a chance to watch a ballet class and talk to some students."
😋 Dinner: "I would eat at Majani Soulful Vegan Cuisine."
🍰 Evening Activity: "I have a major sweet tooth, so I would probably go to Brown Sugar Bakery for a dessert before heading to eta Creative Arts Foundation or Muntu Dance Theatre to watch a live performance."
