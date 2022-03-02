Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is performing Ailey's signature piece, "Revelations," as well as new works in a run at the Auditorium Theatre tonight through Sunday.

One of the featured dancers is Chicago native Solomon Dumas.

He grew up on the South Side but now lives in Brooklyn and tours the world with Alvin Ailey.

Dumas started his dance career at the age of 12 by attending AileyCamp in Chicago and is the only AileyCamper to ever become a member of the dance company.

Solomon's work will be front and center this week, so we thought we would get his thoughts on his best day ever in Chicago.

🥞 Breakfast: "My ideal place to dine would be at Valois Cafeteria."

🌊 Morning Activity: "Walk to Promontory Point and sit and meditate by the lake."

🥕Lunch: "I would visit Soul Veg City (formerly known as Soul Vegetarian)."

🩰 Afternoon activity: "Swing by Synergy foods at Boxville Marketplace in Bronzeville for a gourmet synergy apple, before heading to Russell Talbert Dance studio for a chance to watch a ballet class and talk to some students."

😋 Dinner: "I would eat at Majani Soulful Vegan Cuisine."

🍰 Evening Activity: "I have a major sweet tooth, so I would probably go to Brown Sugar Bakery for a dessert before heading to eta Creative Arts Foundation or Muntu Dance Theatre to watch a live performance."