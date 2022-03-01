Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

In our ongoing assessment of spots that seem as much about Instagram hype as food, we review Hanabusa Café, the house of jiggly souffle pancakes.

The idea: This two-year-old Loop café serves Japanese ramen, dumplings, and meat and rice bowls, but is most famous for its ultra-cute decor and puffy pancakes.

The wait: We arrived right before the 10am Sunday opening time and got seated right away.

When we left 45 minutes later, 10 people were lined up outside.

📸 Insta-rating: The pancake presentations are so pretty they'll provoke easy envy on any social media feed.

Extra points for posting a video of your friend pouring matcha syrup on your cakes.

🥞 Taste rating: The cakes emerged airy, lightly sweet and delicious, especially the Earl Grey caramel pancakes ($14) and custard pancake torched like a crème brûlée ($15).

The bottom line: If you get there before opening, it's totally worth it for the food and photos.

Next time: We'll try the taro cream and pork floss pancake sandwich.