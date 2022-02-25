Staging the trial of Emmett Till's murderers
When a transcript of the 1955 trial of Emmett Till's murderers — who were found not guilty — was unearthed in 2005, it shed a modern light on a monumental injustice of the U.S. legal system.
- It also opened the door for a moving theatrical experience premiering this weekend at the DuSable Museum of African American History in partnership with the Collaboraction Theater Company.
The show: "Trial in the Delta: the Murder of Emmett Till," offers an immersive docu-drama style reenactment of the trial.
- The audience co-mingles in the "courtroom" with the actors playing Till's family and witnesses.
What they're saying: "While what happened during this trial is certainly a story of America, at its core, 'Trial in the Delta' is a Black story," says Collaboraction member and co-writer G. Riley Mills.
- "It's a story of Mamie Till, Emmett Till, and how systemic oppression and white supremacy got prioritized over the life of a beautiful, young Black boy in 1955."
Driving the news: "With the Justice Department recently closing the case on the Emmett Till murder, it seemed like a perfect time to put this story back into the headlines in a way that it's never been before," Mills tells Axios.
- "This was an immense failure of justice for Emmett and Mamie Till. It will haunt us forever as a country, as it should."
If you go: Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm, preceded by a Community Day gathering at 2pm.
- Tickets: $15-$45 at Collaboraction.
