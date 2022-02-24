Food Fight: pączki picks

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

There are so many reasons to love Chicago, but a biggie is our celebration of two Pączki Days!

One happens on Fat Tuesday (next week) but another follows traditional Polish practice and falls on the preceding Thursday (today).

So on this "first" Pączki Day of 2022, we're throwing down our favorite versions of these filled doughnuts.

Monica's pick: After visiting the kitchen of Delightful Pastries in Jefferson Park years ago, I fell in love with Dobra Bielinski's light, delicious pączki.

Her barely sweet dough is as delectable as fillings that include fruit and custard, but also vodka and vanilla bean, German chocolate, and moonshine with lemon ($4.59).

My all-time favorite, though, is the strawberries and cream — a perfect dessert any time of year.

The bakery may have already closed out Tuesday pączki orders, so it's good they make some for walk-ins the rest of the year.

Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Justin's pick: Fat Tuesday gives me an excuse to travel down Archer Avenue to the Bridgeport Bakery, now called Bridgeport Bakery 2.0.

You can walk in and get pączki starting this weekend, but I ordered ahead and went with the classics: strawberry, pineapple, lemon, buttercream, chocolate, and, of course, cherry ($2.09).

Yes, I ate them all. You may celebrate Fat Tuesday, but I celebrate Fat Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Fat Weekend.

📫 Email [email protected] with your recommendations for a story we will run Monday, giving everyone a chance to get their orders in for next Tuesday.