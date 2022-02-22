1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Instagram-friendly 2d Restaurant now open

Monica Eng
Donuts
Mochi doughnuts from 2d Restaurant Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

2d Restaurant in Lakeview is giving away 222 mochi donuts at 2:22 p.m. today to celebrate 2/22/22 and its official opening.

Why it matters: The much-hyped doughnut and fried chicken shop is just the latest Chicago restaurant that touts its Instagramability as much as its food.

The concept: 2d Restaurant purports to be "Chicago's first hand-drawn, monochrome, illusionary restaurant" and serves mochi doughnuts and chicken.

The line experience: We waited outside for 45 minutes on Sunday at noon before finally ordering online and picking up our doughnuts.

  • Staffers give samples to folks in line to ease the pain.

The social media experience: The cool comic drawings inside make for fun Instagram posts but also keep people lingering, which makes the line long and slow.

The food: We didn't try the chicken, but the mochi doughnuts ($22 for six) taste like chewy glazed pastries from Dunkin'.

  • The rich, peanut-buttery Pooh doughnut was the exception.
  • On the plus side, their shape does make them easy to pull apart and share.

Bottom line: Good for those with lots of time who are in it for the photos more than the food.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more