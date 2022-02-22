Instagram-friendly 2d Restaurant now open
2d Restaurant in Lakeview is giving away 222 mochi donuts at 2:22 p.m. today to celebrate 2/22/22 and its official opening.
Why it matters: The much-hyped doughnut and fried chicken shop is just the latest Chicago restaurant that touts its Instagramability as much as its food.
The concept: 2d Restaurant purports to be "Chicago's first hand-drawn, monochrome, illusionary restaurant" and serves mochi doughnuts and chicken.
The line experience: We waited outside for 45 minutes on Sunday at noon before finally ordering online and picking up our doughnuts.
- Staffers give samples to folks in line to ease the pain.
The social media experience: The cool comic drawings inside make for fun Instagram posts but also keep people lingering, which makes the line long and slow.
The food: We didn't try the chicken, but the mochi doughnuts ($22 for six) taste like chewy glazed pastries from Dunkin'.
- The rich, peanut-buttery Pooh doughnut was the exception.
- On the plus side, their shape does make them easy to pull apart and share.
Bottom line: Good for those with lots of time who are in it for the photos more than the food.
