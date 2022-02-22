Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

2d Restaurant in Lakeview is giving away 222 mochi donuts at 2:22 p.m. today to celebrate 2/22/22 and its official opening.

Why it matters: The much-hyped doughnut and fried chicken shop is just the latest Chicago restaurant that touts its Instagramability as much as its food.

The concept: 2d Restaurant purports to be "Chicago's first hand-drawn, monochrome, illusionary restaurant" and serves mochi doughnuts and chicken.

The line experience: We waited outside for 45 minutes on Sunday at noon before finally ordering online and picking up our doughnuts.

Staffers give samples to folks in line to ease the pain.

The social media experience: The cool comic drawings inside make for fun Instagram posts but also keep people lingering, which makes the line long and slow.

The food: We didn't try the chicken, but the mochi doughnuts ($22 for six) taste like chewy glazed pastries from Dunkin'.

The rich, peanut-buttery Pooh doughnut was the exception.

On the plus side, their shape does make them easy to pull apart and share.

Bottom line: Good for those with lots of time who are in it for the photos more than the food.